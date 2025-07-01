SLR Investment Corp. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2025

SLR Investment Corp. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, with a conference call on August 6.

SLR Investment Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, on August 5, 2025, after market close. Anearnings conference calland audio webcast will be held on August 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with participation details provided for interested callers. A telephone replay will be available until August 20, 2025, and the call will also be accessible via the company's website. SLR Investment Corp. operates as a closed-end investment company focused on investing in U.S. middle market companies through various debt instruments.

$SLRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $SLRC stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SLRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLRC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Investment Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLRC) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 after the close of the financial markets.





The Company will host anearnings conference calland audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (203) 518-9765. Participants should reference SLR Investment Corp. and Conference ID: SLRC2Q25. A telephone replay will be available until August 20, 2025 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 839-8389. International callers should dial (402) 271-9156.





This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties from the Event Calendar within the “Investors” tab of SLR Investment Corp.’s website, https://slrinvestmentcorp.com/Investors/Event-Calendar. Please register online prior to the start of the call. For those who are not able to listen to the broadcast live, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.





ABOUT SLR INVESTMENT CORP.





SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.





Contact:





SLR Investment Corp.





Richard Pivirotto





646-308-8770



