$SLQT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLQT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,378,788 of trading volume.

$SLQT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SLQT:

$SLQT insiders have traded $SLQT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARAH TAYLOR ANDERSON ((See Remarks)) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $272,000

DENISE L DEVINE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $14,460

$SLQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SLQT stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SLQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLQT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024

