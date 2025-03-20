$SLQT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLQT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,378,788 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SLQT:
$SLQT Insider Trading Activity
$SLQT insiders have traded $SLQT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SARAH TAYLOR ANDERSON ((See Remarks)) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $272,000
- DENISE L DEVINE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $14,460
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SLQT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SLQT stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 855,507 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,182,486
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC added 765,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,846,510
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 549,654 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,044,712
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 503,501 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,873,023
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 409,618 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,523,778
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 365,155 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,358,376
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 341,981 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,272,169
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SLQT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLQT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLQT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLQT forecast page.
You can track data on $SLQT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.