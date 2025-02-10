$SLQT Earnings Results: $SLQT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SLQT ($SLQT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $481,070,000, beating estimates of $455,934,900 by $25,135,100.
$SLQT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $SLQT stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,469,376 shares (+109.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,188,545
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 513,668 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,114,659
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 502,043 shares (+180.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,089,433
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 483,300 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,048,761
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 365,155 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,358,376
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 349,403 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $758,204
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 339,050 shares (+91.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $735,738
