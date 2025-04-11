$SLP stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLP stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,309,334 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SLP:
$SLP Insider Trading Activity
$SLP insiders have traded $SLP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER S WOLTOSZ has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,479,691.
- DANIEL L WEINER sold 750 shares for an estimated $21,375
- LISA LAVANGE sold 650 shares for an estimated $20,722
$SLP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $SLP stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 598,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,683,323
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 535,986 shares (+7753.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,948,649
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 376,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,507,306
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 290,414 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,099,646
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 228,755 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,379,976
- RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 199,695 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,569,493
- MORGAN STANLEY added 140,050 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,905,994
$SLP Government Contracts
We have seen $204,139 of award payments to $SLP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GASTROPLUS?, DDDPLUS AND MEMBRANEPLUS SOFTWARE LICENSES: $76,615
- SOFTWARE LICENSING FOR ANALYSIS RESEARCH EFFORTS.: $49,544
- SOFTWARE LICENSE: ADMET PREDICTOR & GASTROPLUS: $35,378
- ADMET PREDICTOR SOFTWARE LICENSE RENEWALS AND SUPPORT: $21,671
- SOFTWARE ANNUAL LICENSE 1 USER FOR ADMET AND GASTROPLUS: $20,928
