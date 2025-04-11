$SLP stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLP stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,309,334 of trading volume.

$SLP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SLP:

$SLP insiders have traded $SLP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER S WOLTOSZ has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,479,691 .

. DANIEL L WEINER sold 750 shares for an estimated $21,375

LISA LAVANGE sold 650 shares for an estimated $20,722

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $SLP stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SLP Government Contracts

We have seen $204,139 of award payments to $SLP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $SLP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.