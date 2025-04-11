Stocks
SLP

$SLP stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 11, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SLP stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,309,334 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SLP:

$SLP Insider Trading Activity

$SLP insiders have traded $SLP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WALTER S WOLTOSZ has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,479,691.
  • DANIEL L WEINER sold 750 shares for an estimated $21,375
  • LISA LAVANGE sold 650 shares for an estimated $20,722

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $SLP stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SLP Government Contracts

We have seen $204,139 of award payments to $SLP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $SLP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.