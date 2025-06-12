SLP Cuts FY25 Revenue Outlook, Begins Strategic Reorganization

Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP has announced preliminary revenue results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and revised its full-year revenue guidance. The company expects third-quarter revenues to be between $19 million and $20 million.

Full-year fiscal 2025 revenues are projected in the range of $76 million to $80 million. Earlier, the company projected revenues to be between $90 million and $93 million. These figures are unaudited and subject to adjustment upon the filing of the company’s official third-quarter results.

Simulations Plus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Simulations Plus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Simulations Plus, Inc. Quote

Management stated that growing market uncertainties, such as shifting drug pricing policies, potential tariff implications and constrained funding, are creating headwinds for the company’s pharmaceutical and biotech clients. These challenges have led to tighter budgets, project delays and cancellations, particularly affecting the demand for services. While the company’s software segment remains resilient due to its vital role in drug development programs, the services business has shown heightened sensitivity to these macroeconomic pressures.

In response, Simulations Plus has initiated a strategic reorganization, transitioning from a business unit structure to a functionally driven operating model. This change, complemented by key leadership appointments, is aimed at deepening client engagement and strengthening sales and marketing effectiveness. Management highlighted that this marks the culmination of a multi-year transformation strategy focused on streamlining operations, fostering collaboration and accelerating innovation in software, platform integration and AI.

The company believes the new structure will enhance operational efficiency and better position it for long-term, profitable growth. The company remains optimistic about the future of predictive analytics in biosimulation and clinical operations, affirming its continued commitment to supporting clients with innovative, efficiency-enhancing solutions.

Recently, the company bolstered its flagship quantitative systems toxicology (QST) platform with the launch of DILIsym 11. This new release advances drug-induced liver injury (DILI) prediction with cutting-edge features like pediatric representation and an enhanced T-cell model, solidifying Simulations Plus’s commitment to improving drug safety and patient outcomes.

Simulations Plus will release full third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

SLP’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

SLP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 14.5% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's growth of 3.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer Software Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, Intuit Inc. INTU and ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW. BLKB and INTU sport a Zacks Rank #1, while ACIW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while meeting in one and missing in the other, with the average surprise being 1.2%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 6.67%. Its shares have lost 19.1% in the past year.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.15%. In the last reported quarter, INTU delivered an earnings surprise of 6.98%. Its shares have surged 28.6% in the past year.

ACI Worldwide’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 66.64%. In the last reported quarter, ACIW delivered an earnings surprise of 54.55%. Its shares have surged 32.7% in the past year.

