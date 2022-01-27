Slowing Rates Of Return At Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weis Markets:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$143m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$327m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Weis Markets has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.0%.

NYSE:WMK Return on Capital Employed January 27th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Weis Markets has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Weis Markets in recent years. The company has employed 44% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.3%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Weis Markets' ROCE

In summary, Weis Markets has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And with the stock having returned a mere 18% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

