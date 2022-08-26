Slowing Rates Of Return At Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Sprouts Farmers Market's (NASDAQ:SFM) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sprouts Farmers Market, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$347m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$515m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Sprouts Farmers Market has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry. NasdaqGS:SFM Return on Capital Employed August 26th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sprouts Farmers Market compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market here for free.

So How Is Sprouts Farmers Market's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 98% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Sprouts Farmers Market's ROCE

To sum it up, Sprouts Farmers Market has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 52% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Sprouts Farmers Market (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.