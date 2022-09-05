Slowing Rates Of Return At Spire (NYSE:SR) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Spire (NYSE:SR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Spire, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$390m ÷ (US$9.8b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Spire has an ROCE of 4.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.4%, it's still a low return by itself. NYSE:SR Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

What Can We Tell From Spire's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Spire. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.9% and the business has deployed 49% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Spire's ROCE

As we've seen above, Spire's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 5.6% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

