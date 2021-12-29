Slowing Rates Of Return At Southern (NYSE:SO) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Southern (NYSE:SO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Southern:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$5.1b ÷ (US$128b - US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Southern has an ROCE of 4.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Southern compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Southern Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Southern. The company has employed 22% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Southern's ROCE

Long story short, while Southern has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 73% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

