Slowing Rates Of Return At Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Six Flags Entertainment, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$271m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$522m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Six Flags Entertainment has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Hospitality industry average of 9.0%.

NYSE:SIX Return on Capital Employed December 27th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Six Flags Entertainment's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Six Flags Entertainment's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Six Flags Entertainment in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Six Flags Entertainment has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 15% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Six Flags Entertainment (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

While Six Flags Entertainment isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

