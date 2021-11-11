Slowing Rates Of Return At Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Reynolds Consumer Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$494m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$468m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Reynolds Consumer Products has an ROCE of 12%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Household Products industry average of 20%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Reynolds Consumer Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Reynolds Consumer Products, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last three years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Reynolds Consumer Products in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Reynolds Consumer Products has been paying out a decent 47% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

On a side note, Reynolds Consumer Products has done well to reduce current liabilities to 9.9% of total assets over the last three years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Reynolds Consumer Products has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last three years. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Reynolds Consumer Products has the makings of a multi-bagger.

