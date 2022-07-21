Slowing Rates Of Return At Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Republic Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$25b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Republic Services has an ROCE of 9.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Commercial Services industry average of 8.5%.

NYSE:RSG Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Republic Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Republic Services here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Republic Services. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.7% and the business has deployed 20% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Republic Services has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 118% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Republic Services that we think you should be aware of.

