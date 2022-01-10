Slowing Rates Of Return At Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Portland General Electric, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$354m ÷ (US$9.5b - US$867m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Portland General Electric has an ROCE of 4.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:POR Return on Capital Employed January 10th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Portland General Electric's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Portland General Electric Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Portland General Electric. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.1% and the business has deployed 24% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, while Portland General Electric has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 44% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Portland General Electric you'll probably want to know about.

