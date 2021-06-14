Slowing Rates Of Return At Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Looking at Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kontoor Brands, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$238m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, Kontoor Brands has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kontoor Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kontoor Brands here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 31% less capital than it was three years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. However, the business's operational efficiency is still impressive considering the ROCE is high in absolute terms.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Kontoor Brands isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 246% gain to shareholders who have held over the last year. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

