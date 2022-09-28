Slowing Rates Of Return At Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Janus International Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$132m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$157m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Janus International Group has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Building industry. NYSE:JBI Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Janus International Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Janus International Group's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past two years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 35% more capital into its operations. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Janus International Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last year the stock has declined 31%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Janus International Group does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

