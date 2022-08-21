Slowing Rates Of Return At Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Gibraltar Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$128m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$304m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Gibraltar Industries has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Building industry. NasdaqGS:ROCK Return on Capital Employed August 21st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Gibraltar Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 28% in that time. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Gibraltar Industries' ROCE

In the end, Gibraltar Industries has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 63% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

