Slowing Rates Of Return At Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Full House Resorts:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$23m ÷ (US$454m - US$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Full House Resorts has an ROCE of 5.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

NasdaqCM:FLL Return on Capital Employed May 31st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Full House Resorts compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Full House Resorts.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Full House Resorts in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.5% and the business has deployed 248% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Full House Resorts' ROCE

In conclusion, Full House Resorts has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 566% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

