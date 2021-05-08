Slowing Rates Of Return At EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at EPAM Systems' (NYSE:EPAM) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for EPAM Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$398m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$464m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, EPAM Systems has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the IT industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for EPAM Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For EPAM Systems Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 231% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 17%. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that EPAM Systems has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that EPAM Systems has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 543% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

