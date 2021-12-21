Slowing Rates Of Return At Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Daktronics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$9.9m ÷ (US$418m - US$180m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Daktronics has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.9%.

NasdaqGS:DAKT Return on Capital Employed December 21st 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Daktronics' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Daktronics' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Daktronics' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Daktronics to be a multi-bagger going forward.

On a side note, Daktronics' current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Daktronics' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 48% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Daktronics, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

