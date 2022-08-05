Slowing Rates Of Return At Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cumulus Media:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$103m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Cumulus Media has an ROCE of 6.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

NasdaqGM:CMLS Return on Capital Employed August 5th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Cumulus Media's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cumulus Media here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Cumulus Media's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 35% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

What We Can Learn From Cumulus Media's ROCE

It's a shame to see that Cumulus Media is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 39% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Cumulus Media has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Cumulus Media (including 1 which is significant) .

