Slowing Rates Of Return At China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for China Yuchai International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = CN¥903m ÷ (CN¥26b - CN¥13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, China Yuchai International has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured China Yuchai International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering China Yuchai International here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of China Yuchai International's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 32% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that China Yuchai International has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 50%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On China Yuchai International's ROCE

Long story short, while China Yuchai International has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 71% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

