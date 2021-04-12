Slowing Rates Of Return At Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Check Point Software Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$904m ÷ (US$5.8b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Check Point Software Technologies has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:CHKP Return on Capital Employed April 12th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Check Point Software Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies here for free.

What Can We Tell From Check Point Software Technologies' ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Check Point Software Technologies, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 21% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations.

Our Take On Check Point Software Technologies' ROCE

In summary, Check Point Software Technologies isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 31% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

While Check Point Software Technologies doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

Check Point Software Technologies is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.