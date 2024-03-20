Slowing inflation leaves room for more spending, Swedish government says

Govt sees 0.7% GDP growth in 2024 vs pvs 0.6%

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's growth will be sluggish this year and limper than previously expected next year, the government said on Wednesday, adding that, with inflation under control after a series of rate hikes, it could spend more to ease the burden on households.

The economy should grow 0.7% this year and 2.5% in 2025, the government said in a fresh forecast. The previous forecasts, from December, were for 0.6% and 2.7% growth, respectively.

"It's not a pandemic or a financial crisis, but it is a period of weak growth," Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson told reporters.

Rates now look to have peaked and the central bank is expected to begin easing policy either in May or June, with further cuts before the end of the year. 0#RIBA=

The government cut its forecast for headline inflation to 2.1% this year and 1.7% in 2025. Its previous forecasts for the two years were for 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

Svantesson said lower inflation meant the government could loosen its purse strings.

"It's about defence, the judicial system, welfare ... but also strengthening households' purchasing power," she said.

The government has promised local authorities an extra 6 billion Swedish crowns ($570 million) in the spring mini-budget, to be published on April 15, but Svantesson declined to say how much extra spending the government planned overall.

($1 = 10.4958 Swedish crowns)

