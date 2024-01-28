News & Insights

Slower wage growth needed for euro zone rate cuts, ECB's Knot says

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 28, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will need to see proof of slowing wage growth in the euro zone before interest rates can be lowered, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday.

"We now have a credible prospect that inflation will return to 2% in 2025. The only piece that's missing is the conviction that wage growth will adapt to that lower inflation", the Dutch central bank governor said in an interview with Dutch TV program Buitenhof.

"As soon as that piece of the puzzle falls in place, we will be able to lower interest rates a bit."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.