Slower Nutrition And Diagnostics Weighed On Abbott In Q1; What To Watch For Q2

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 16, 2026, before the market opens, with investors focused on whether momentum in Medical Devices and the newly added oncology diagnostics business can offset lingering softness in Nutrition and Rapid/Molecular Diagnostics.

Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025: Growth Driven by Devices and Exact Sciences Acquisition

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, Abbott reported net sales of $11.16 billion, up 7.8% from $10.36 billion in Q1 2025. Comparable sales grew 3.7%, reflecting underlying performance excluding FX and the Exact Sciences acquisition impact.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.15, up 6% from $1.09 in Q1 2035. GAAP EPS declined to $0.61 from $0.76 due to higher operating costs and acquisition-related expenses.

Segment Performance:

• Medical Devices delivered strong growth, with sales up 13.2% on a reported basis and 8.5% on a comparable basis, led by double-digit gains in Electrophysiology, Heart Failure and Rhythm Management.

• Diagnostics rose 6.1% on a reported basis, supported by the addition of Exact Sciences' cancer diagnostics portfolio, including Cologuard and Cancerguard.

• Nutrition declined 6% on a reported basis, reflecting lower volumes and pricing resets implemented in late 2025.

• Established Pharmaceuticals grew 13.2% on a reported basis, driven by strength in emerging markets.

Abbott completed its acquisition of Exact Sciences on March 23, 2026, adding a high-growth oncology diagnostics vertical to its portfolio.

How Abbott Performed in Q2 2025: A Strong Baseline for Comparison

In the second quarter of 2025, Abbott reported net sales of $11.14 billion, up 7.4% from the prior year, with adjusted EPS of $1.26, reflecting double-digit growth.

Q2 2025 strength was driven by:

• Medical Devices, which grew 13.4% on a reported basis, led by Diabetes Care (FreeStyle Libre), Heart Failure, Structural Heart, and Electrophysiology.

• Nutrition, which grew modestly at 2.9% on a reported basis, supported by strong Adult Nutrition brands like Ensure and Glucerna.

• Diagnostics, which declined 1% on a reported basis due to lower COVID-19 testing and volume-based procurement programs in China.

This strong Q2 2025 performance sets a high bar for Abbott heading into Q2 2026, especially as COVID-related testing revenue continues to fade.

Guidance and Key Watchpoints for Q2 2026

Following Q1 results, Abbott projected:

- Full-year 2026 comparable sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5%

- Full-year adjusted EPS of $5.38 to $5.58, including $0.20 dilution from the Exact Sciences acquisition.

- Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.25 to $1.31, compared to Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.26.

ABT has traded between $81.97 and $137.49 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $92.11, down 1.94%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $91.58, down 0.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.