Slower growth but Israel's economy continues to recover from COVID-19 in Q3

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter on the heels of steep gains in exports and investment but the growth was slower than expected due to only a slight rise in consumer spending.

In its preliminary estimate, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday that gross domestic product grew an annualised 2.4% in the July-September quarter from the prior three months, below the 6% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

At the same time, second-quarter GDP growth was revised to an annual 13.7% from a prior estimate of 16.6%.

After shrinking in 2020, Israel's economy opened almost fully in March -- with the tourism sector a key exception -- after three lockdowns following a rapid vaccination rollout.

Some 43% of Israel's population have received a third COVID booster shot, while 62% have had two shots. Vaccines are now being prepared for children aged 5 to 11.

Both the Bank of Israel and Finance Ministry forecast 2021 economic growth of at least 7%, and around 5% next year.

Despite the rapid growth this year, the central bank has expressed it was in no rush to raise interest rates from a current 0.1% level, especially since inflation -- its main concern -- seems contained in the government's annual 1-3% target.

The bureau said on Monday the annual inflation rate slipped to 2.3% in October from a seven-year high of 2.5% in September.

In a report on Tuesday, the Bank of Israel said the passage of the 2021-22 state budget this month contains important reforms that will support sustainable economic growth and increase productivity.

In the third quarter, exports grew 7.5% for its fifth straight quarterly gain, while investment in fixed assets rose 14.8%. Private spending -- the main economic driver -- increased just 0.7% after a 33.5% jump the prior three months.

Led by high-tech, exports continued to rise in the face of a 25-year high for the shekel ILS= versus the dollar and 20-year peak against the euro.

