Slow selling by farmers holds down Brazil road freight price

By Ana Mano and Marta Nogueira

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Road freight prices rose moderately at the peak of Brazil's grain season as a result of slow selling by farmers and harvest delays in Mato Grosso state, data compiled by Argus showed.

Brazil is shipping its massive second corn crop and continues to export soybeans harvested in the first quarter, which normally drives up truck freight at this time of year.

Brazilian farmers had sold an estimated 66% of their 2023 soybean crop through July 7, about 8 percentage points below last season, according to consultancy Safras & Mercados.

For second corn, close to 34% has been sold, which was more than 4 percentage points off last year, Safras said.

Average road freight on the Sorriso-Miritituba route hit 300 reais per metric ton in early July, compared to 373 reais/t in the same period in 2022, Argus said.

The value for the Sinop-Miritituba stretch was 288 reais/t, compared to 345 reais/t in the same period last year, the data from the provider of commodities price benchmarks showed.

Freight on routes to ports in Brazil's south and southeast, especially Paranagua and Santos, are at similar levels or slightly above last season, Argus said.

On southern routes there are fewer trucks available to move grains, which means freight rates could yet rise, it added.

In early July, freight on the Rondonopolis-Santos route was at 415 reais/t, the same as in 2022. The Rondonopolis-Paranagua price reached 415 reais/t, up from 410 reais/t in July 2022, Argus data showed.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.