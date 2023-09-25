Slovenske Elektrarne's new nuclear plant unit reaches 100% output

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The new 471-megawatt Unit 3 at Slovenske Elektrarne's Mochovce plant has reached 100% output for the first time, the company said on Monday.

The new unit will cover 13% of the country's electricity demands. It is due to be followed by Unit 4, which is still under construction.

Slovenske Elektrarne, the main Slovak utility operating mainly nuclear and hydro power stations, is owned by the Slovak government, Italy's Enel ENEI.MI and Czech-based EPH of investor Daniel Kretinsky.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague)

