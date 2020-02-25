Slovenia's NLB bank finalizes talks to buy Serbia's Komercijalna Banka

Aleksandar Vasovic Reuters
Marja Novak Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and the Serbian government have finalised talks over the acquisition of the Komercijalna Banka [KMBN.BEL], country's second largest lender, a banker said on Tuesday.

Last December, the NLB placed the best bid in the sale of Komercijalna Banka and entered talks with the government over the purchase of 83.23% of bank's ordinary shares.

"This is it I think. The talks are done, but both sides must still sign the deal, likely later this week," said a Belgrade-based banker familiar with the talks. He asked not to be named.

NLB NLBR.LJ, which operates in Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Montenegro, gave no immediate comment. Officials of the Komercijalna Banka and the Finance Ministry could not be immediately reached for a comment.

NLB is Slovenia's largest bank that has been privatised over the past two years. The government still controls 25% of the bank and plans to keep this stake in the long-term.

Last year Serbia bought 34.58% of Komercijalna from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to secure ownership of 83.23% of stakes in preparation for its privatisation.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade and Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

