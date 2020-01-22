Slovenia's Chinese-owned appliance maker Gorenje to cut 176 jobs

Contributor
Marja Novak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Slovenia's household appliances maker Gorenje, owned by Chinese electronics firm Hisense, will cut 176 jobs by the middle of April to reduce costs and improve business results, Gorenje said on Wednesday.

LJUBLJANA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia's household appliances maker Gorenje, owned by Chinese electronics firm Hisense 600060.SS, will cut 176 jobs by the middle of April to reduce costs and improve business results, Gorenje said on Wednesday.

Gorenje, which was taken over by Hisense in 2018, employs about 4,200 people in Slovenia where it produces dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and cookers.

"We will reduce the number of indirect production workers ... who work in production but do not directly compose or produce half-products or final products," Gorenje said in a statement sent to Reuters.

It added the reduction is a part of full integration into the Hisense group which is expected to be completed this year.

(Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Chris Reese)

((Marja.Novak@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: marja.novak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More