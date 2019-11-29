Slovenian lender NLB Jan-Sept net profit up by 2%

LJUBLJANA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) NLBR.LJ, reported group net profit of 162.2 million euros ($178.78 million) in the first nine months of 2019, compared with 158.3 million in the same period of 2018, NLB said on Friday.

Bad loans fell to 5.2% of all loans by the end of September from 7.6% a year before.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Marja.Novak@thomsonreuters.com; +386-1-5058805, Reuters Messaging: marja.novak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.