Slovenian bank NLB acquires Serbia's Komercijalna Banka

Igor Ilic Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SRDJAN ZIVULOVIC

ZAGREB, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank, NLB NLBR.LJ, said on Wednesday it had completed its acquisition of an 83.2% stake in Serbia's Komercijalna Banka KMBN.BEL.

The deal was worth 394.7 million euros ($485 million).

It makes NLB the third biggest player in the Serbian banking market with a market share of some 12%, the lender said in a statement.

The deal also strengthens NLB's position in Bosnia and Montenegro, where Komercijalna Banka owns a local bank in each country.

NLB operates in Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

The Slovenian state controls 25% of NLB.

($1 = 0.8145 euros)

