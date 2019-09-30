Slovenia expects bankruptcy of Adria Airways

Updates with quote, details

LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The bankruptcy of Adria Airways seems the only possible scenario after the Slovenia-based airline cancelled most of its flights since last Tuesday, the country's economy minister Zdravko Pocivalsek said on Monday.

He said the government was considering establishing a new airline company to improve Slovenia's international connections after the collapse of Adria, which is owned by German investment firm 4K Invest.

Pocivalsek also told a news conference that he was talking to Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE and Fraport FRAG.DE, which owns Ljubljana airport, about transferring half of Adria's flights.

Adria, which has cancelled more than 400 flights affecting over 15,000 passengers, was not immediately available for comment.

Slovenia's Civil Aviation Agency last week gave Adria until Oct. 2 to present a financial plan in order to keep its operating licence.

Slovenia sold Adria to 4K Invest in 2016 since when the company has sold all of its planes and is now flying to several European destinations on leased aircraft. According to TV Slovenia and other local media, Adria has debt of around 90 million euros ($98.30 million).

($1 = 0.9156 euros)

(Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens and Kirsten Donovan)

