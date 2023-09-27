Slovakia's liberal PS party edges ahead before Sept 30 election - AKO poll

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Slovak liberal party Progresivne Slovensko edged marginally ahead of the SMER-SSD of former prime minister Robert Fico in the final poll from AKO agency before a Sept. 30 election, highlighting a tight race.

The poll, published on Wednesday and carried out for TV JOJ, put Progresivne Slovensko (Progressive Slovakia - PS) ahead of all parties at 18.0% support. SMER-SSD, which has seen its lead dissipate in the past month, polled at 17.7%, dropping 1.7 percentage points from mid-September.

The AKO poll was conducted among 1,000 participants between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26.

It showed the two leading parties each winning 30 seats in the 150-member parliament, both well short of a majority and needing to count on coalition partners to govern. However, the coalition-building path was highly unclear, with the third-leading party HLAS still not committed to any other party and several parties around thresholds for winning seats.

The election is coming early after a centre-right coalition government fell apart last year and a caretaker administration took over in May.

SMER-SSD, which still lead in two other polls published in the past day, is seeking to return after a three-year hiatus. It is led by three-time prime minister Fico, who is pledging to defend national interests and end military support for Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.

The pro-western Progressive Slovakia party's leader Michal Simecka has warned such a policy reversal would mean a turn closer to Russia and a threat of isolation for Slovakia.

SMER-SSD

HLAS

Progresivne Slovensko

SaS

OLANO-led coalition

Republika

KDH

SME RODINA

SNS

DEMOKRATI

27-Sep-23

17.7

15.0

18.0

7.3

9.4

5.4

6.1

5.1

6.0

4.3

14-Sep-23

19.4

15.1

18.2

7.4

7.0

5.2

6.0

5.3

6.0

3.5

17-Aug-23

19.2

15.0

17.8

6.6

7.2

6.3

6.2

5.7

5.9

2.9

1-Aug-23

19.9

15.2

16.4

6.6

6.7

6.7

6.0

6.1

5.8

2.2

Jul-23

18.1

16.5

15.4

7.6

7.2

6.8

5.9

6.2

5.1

2.2

Jun-23

19.0

17.2

14.4

7.8

7.1

7.0

6.5

6.2

4.7

2.8

May-23

18.0

16.5

14.3

8.3

7.4

6.9

6.6

5.6

4.4

3.4

Apr-23

17.9

16.3

14.1

8.3

5.8

6.6

6.4

7.1

4.3

4.1

Mar-23

17.6

16.1

15.1

8.1

5.0

6.8

6.7

6.8

4.2

4.9

Feb-23

16.3

18.9

13.7

7.9

7.3

6.6

6.9

7.1

4.0

Jan-23

15.9

17.6

13.2

9.1

8.7

7.3

6.2

6.8

4.1

Dec-22

16.1

20.2

11.8

9.9

8.0

6.6

5.5

7.7

4.0

Nov-22

16.0

19.5

11.5

10.8

7.5

6.3

6.1

6.9

4.2

Oct-22

16.1

19.1

11.2

11.5

8.1

6.6

5.8

7.7

4.1

Sep-22

15.0

19.3

10.0

12.9

7.9

5.2

6.2

7.6

4.2

NOTE: threshold for parties to win seats is 5% and 7% for coalitions

Party descriptions:

* SMER-SSD- Direction-Slovak Social Democracy (leftist party of three-time prime minister Robert Fico)

* HLAS- Voice (leftist party of former prime minister Peter Pellegrini who split from SMER)

* Progresivne Slovensko- Progressive Slovakia (liberal party)

* SaS-Sloboda a Solidarita- Freedom and Solidary (liberal former ruling party)

* OLANO- Ordinary People and Independent Personalities-OLANO (centrist, anti-graft former ruling party)

* Republika- Republic (far-right party)

* KDH- Christian Democrat Movement (Christian conservative party)

* SME RODINA- We Are Family (centrist former ruling party)

* SNS- Slovak National Party (nationalist party)

* DEMOKRATI- Democrats (centrist, pro-European party led by former prime minister Eduard Heger)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

