News & Insights

Stocks

Slovakia's liberal PS party edges ahead before Sept 30 election - AKO poll

Credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA

September 27, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Slovak liberal party Progresivne Slovensko edged marginally ahead of the SMER-SSD of former prime minister Robert Fico in the final poll from AKO agency before a Sept. 30 election, highlighting a tight race.

The poll, published on Wednesday and carried out for TV JOJ, put Progresivne Slovensko (Progressive Slovakia - PS) ahead of all parties at 18.0% support. SMER-SSD, which has seen its lead dissipate in the past month, polled at 17.7%, dropping 1.7 percentage points from mid-September.

The AKO poll was conducted among 1,000 participants between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26.

It showed the two leading parties each winning 30 seats in the 150-member parliament, both well short of a majority and needing to count on coalition partners to govern. However, the coalition-building path was highly unclear, with the third-leading party HLAS still not committed to any other party and several parties around thresholds for winning seats.

The election is coming early after a centre-right coalition government fell apart last year and a caretaker administration took over in May.

SMER-SSD, which still lead in two other polls published in the past day, is seeking to return after a three-year hiatus. It is led by three-time prime minister Fico, who is pledging to defend national interests and end military support for Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.

The pro-western Progressive Slovakia party's leader Michal Simecka has warned such a policy reversal would mean a turn closer to Russia and a threat of isolation for Slovakia.

SMER-SSD

HLAS

Progresivne Slovensko

SaS

OLANO-led coalition

Republika

KDH

SME RODINA

SNS

DEMOKRATI

27-Sep-23

17.7

15.0

18.0

7.3

9.4

5.4

6.1

5.1

6.0

4.3

14-Sep-23

19.4

15.1

18.2

7.4

7.0

5.2

6.0

5.3

6.0

3.5

17-Aug-23

19.2

15.0

17.8

6.6

7.2

6.3

6.2

5.7

5.9

2.9

1-Aug-23

19.9

15.2

16.4

6.6

6.7

6.7

6.0

6.1

5.8

2.2

Jul-23

18.1

16.5

15.4

7.6

7.2

6.8

5.9

6.2

5.1

2.2

Jun-23

19.0

17.2

14.4

7.8

7.1

7.0

6.5

6.2

4.7

2.8

May-23

18.0

16.5

14.3

8.3

7.4

6.9

6.6

5.6

4.4

3.4

Apr-23

17.9

16.3

14.1

8.3

5.8

6.6

6.4

7.1

4.3

4.1

Mar-23

17.6

16.1

15.1

8.1

5.0

6.8

6.7

6.8

4.2

4.9

Feb-23

16.3

18.9

13.7

7.9

7.3

6.6

6.9

7.1

4.0

Jan-23

15.9

17.6

13.2

9.1

8.7

7.3

6.2

6.8

4.1

Dec-22

16.1

20.2

11.8

9.9

8.0

6.6

5.5

7.7

4.0

Nov-22

16.0

19.5

11.5

10.8

7.5

6.3

6.1

6.9

4.2

Oct-22

16.1

19.1

11.2

11.5

8.1

6.6

5.8

7.7

4.1

Sep-22

15.0

19.3

10.0

12.9

7.9

5.2

6.2

7.6

4.2

NOTE: threshold for parties to win seats is 5% and 7% for coalitions

Party descriptions:

* SMER-SSD- Direction-Slovak Social Democracy (leftist party of three-time prime minister Robert Fico)

* HLAS- Voice (leftist party of former prime minister Peter Pellegrini who split from SMER)

* Progresivne Slovensko- Progressive Slovakia (liberal party)

* SaS-Sloboda a Solidarita- Freedom and Solidary (liberal former ruling party)

* OLANO- Ordinary People and Independent Personalities-OLANO (centrist, anti-graft former ruling party)

* Republika- Republic (far-right party)

* KDH- Christian Democrat Movement (Christian conservative party)

* SME RODINA- We Are Family (centrist former ruling party)

* SNS- Slovak National Party (nationalist party)

* DEMOKRATI- Democrats (centrist, pro-European party led by former prime minister Eduard Heger)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.