Slovakia's delayed new nuclear power unit to begin fuelling in weeks

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Slovenske Elektrarne's new nuclear power unit at Mochovce will begin fuelling in the next two weeks and start production by early 2023 after a watchdog's ruling cleared the way, the Slovak utility's chairman said on Thursday.

Slovakia's Nuclear Regulatory Authority earlier upheld a ruling from last year clearing the new nuclear unit's launch which had faced an environmental group's challenge.

"After 15 days, the decision made today will take legal effect, we will start bringing fuel in," Slovenske Elektrarne Chairman Branislav Strycek told a televised news conference.

"We have it planned for 18 weeks after the fuel gets in to be at 100% capacity and start production."

The new unit has faced years of delays and cost overruns, and its launch comes as Slovakia and Europe face an energy crisis as electricity prices soar in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 471 megawatt (MW) unit will cover around 13% of Slovakia's total electricity consumption, the company said.

Slovenske Elektrarne is jointly owned by Italy's Enel ENEI.MI and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's energy group EPH, which together share a 66% stake. The Slovak state holds the remaining 34% of the company.

Slovakia relies on nuclear power for about half its production, and Slovenske Elektrarne operates the country's only nuclear plants, including two other existing units at Mochovce and the 1,000 MW Bohunice nuclear power station.

