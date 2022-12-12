Slovakia's debt issuance to rise to EUR 8 bln in 2023 -debt agency

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia's gross debt issuance should rise to 8 billion euros in 2023, from an original plan of 6 billion euros in 2022, the country's debt agency ARDAL said on Monday, adding it planned two new lines of medium- or long-term government bonds to open next year via syndicated sales or auctions.

ARDAL said the total expected amount to be sold via syndicated sales was 4 billion euros. It did not plan new issues of Treasury bills, it said.

Slovakia had sold 5.2 billion euros worth of government bonds so far in 2022 and did not plan any further sales in the rest of December.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller)

