PRAGUE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Slovak debt agency ARDAL said on Friday it would not auction any government bonds in December due to a cash buffer the government had at its disposal.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.