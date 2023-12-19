News & Insights

Slovakia wins EU OK on Russian oil-based products sales to Czech Republic

December 19, 2023 — 04:39 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Union has granted Slovakia a one-year extension on exporting fuels produced from Russian oil to the Czech Republic.

The country's only refiner, Slovnaft, which is owned by Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU, is looking to cut its use of Russian oil but has said it needs more time to do so.

While the EU has imposed sanctions on Russian crude, some countries have exemptions.

An exemption allowing the Czech Republic to import Russian-origin crude products expired on Dec. 5.

However, an extension until Dec. 5, 2024 was part of amendments approved as part of a 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia on Monday.

Slovakia had sought the extension. Without it, Slovnaft would lose the ability to export to its neighbour and be left producing only for the domestic market.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
