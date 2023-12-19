Slovakia wins EU OK on Russian oil-based products sales to Czech Republic

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Union has granted Slovakia a one-year extension on exporting fuels produced from Russian oil to the Czech Republic.

The country's only refiner, Slovnaft, which is owned by Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU, is looking to cut its use of Russian oil but has said it needs more time to do so.

While the EU has imposed sanctions on Russian crude, some countries have exemptions.

An exemption allowing the Czech Republic to import Russian-origin crude products expired on Dec. 5.

However, an extension until Dec. 5, 2024 was part of amendments approved as part of a 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia on Monday.

Slovakia had sought the extension. Without it, Slovnaft would lose the ability to export to its neighbour and be left producing only for the domestic market.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Jason Neely)

