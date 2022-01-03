Slovakia to auction four bonds in January -ARDAL

Slovakia will offer four bonds coming due in 2024, 2032, 2036 and 2047 in auctions on Jan. 17, the country's debt management agency ARDAL said on Monday.

It planned to sell up to 100 million euros of each of the bonds, it said. A non-competitive round offering the same paper will follow on Jan. 18.

ARDAL said in December the country's gross funding needs should reach 6 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in 2022.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

