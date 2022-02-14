Slovakia receives counterproposal to nuclear energy tax from utility SE

Adds company comment

PRAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Slovakia's dominant utility has submitted a counterproposal to plans for a tax on "excess profit" on nuclear power output due to be discussed in Parliament this week, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The government last week approved the plans - aimed at easing the impact of surging energy bills and prepared without the standard round of consultations - and wants the extraordinary tax in place from March.

Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), majority-owned by Italy's Enel ENEI.MI and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EPH, operates the country's nuclear power stations and has warned the tax would lead to losses and even bankruptcy.

The government has rejected those claims, and the bill heads on Tuesday to Parliament, where the ruling coalition holds a majority. A vote is likely this week.

The Economy Ministry said on Monday that it had received a counterproposal from SE investors "which should help ensure affordable energy for households", but it did not provide any other details.

The government aims to raise around a net 50 million euros ($56.5 million) for state coffers this year and around 300 million euros annually in the following years with the proposed tax. SE presented higher estimates.

The company said on Monday it was in negotiations with government representatives.

"The company is looking for a solution how to help vulnerable groups of electricity consumers in Slovakia at an extremely complicated time on energy markets in Europe," the company said in an emailed response to Reuters questions. "Without instantly threatening the future of the largest electricity producer in the country."

In a statement last week, SE said the tax would put the company into deep losses that could lead to banks' rejecting proposals to put off debt payments, and bankruptcy.

It warned that the launch of two new units at the Mochovce nuclear plant - a 6-billion-euro investment that has already faced years of delay and cost overruns - would be jeopardised.

Enel and EPH jointly hold 66% of SE, while the state holds the rest. Enel and EPH declined to comment on Monday, while SE did not immediately reply to questions.

The government proposal comes as inflation has soared to a more than 17-year high, with energy prices rising 13% last month.

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Jan Lopatka, Jan Harvey and Leslie Adler)

