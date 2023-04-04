Slovakia has solid base of gas reserves for next heating season, minister says

April 04, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - Slovakia has a solid base of gas reserves and supply contracts for the next heating season after keeping high levels over the winter and diversifying its sources, Economy Minister Karel Hirman said on Tuesday.

"We have gas in Slovakia, and not only in Slovakia, already secured now for the next season to such extent that we are not threatened by any major crisis scenarios even in case of interruption of transit through Ukraine," Hirman said.

In a joint news conference, the head of state-owned gas importer SPP, Miroslav Kulla, also said the company had contracts with five western gas suppliers to help cover the country's needs.

