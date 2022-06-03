Slovakia expects EU's solidarity on Russian crude sanctions impact -ministry

Robert Muller Reuters
Published

Slovakia expects solidarity from the European Union to mitigate impact of the bloc's sanctions on Russian crude oil, Slovak Economy Ministry said on Friday.

Slovakia's sole oil refiner Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU, said on Thursday that the sanctions will end after 8 months the refiner's oil product exports to key markets such as the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland, and also hurt domestic customers.

