Slovakia expects EU's solidarity on Russian crude sanctions impact -ministry

PRAGUE, June 3 (Reuters) - Slovakia expects solidarity from the European Union to mitigate impact of the bloc's sanctions on Russian crude oil, Slovak Economy Ministry said on Friday.

Slovakia's sole oil refiner Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU, said on Thursday that the sanctions will end after 8 months the refiner's oil product exports to key markets such as the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland, and also hurt domestic customers.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)

