Slovakia drops electricity tax hike as main utility agrees price cap

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Slovak government and the country's main power producer Slovenske Elektrarne agreed on Wednesday to cap electricity prices for households until 2024 in a 1 billion euro deal averting a dispute the company said could make it bankrupt.

Under the agreement, the government will withdraw a bill proposing extra taxes on nuclear energy aimed at the utility, partially owned by Italy's Enel ENEL.MI and Czech EPH, an EPH representative told reporters in a briefing shown online.

The agreement is the latest step by a European government to ease the impact of soaring power prices.

"Slovak households will save around 1 billion euros including value-added tax," Finance Minister Igor Matovic said.

The deal will cap the power price - excluding regulatory and distribution costs - for households at this year's level of 61.21 euros per megwatthour for 2022-2024, Matovic said.

EPH executive Jan Springl said the agreement was worth nearly 850 million euros, but would ensure Slovenske Elektrarne's future.

"Let me give thanks ... for finding a solution that will avert fatal consequences of the potential approval of a law on excess profits of Slovenske Elektrarne," Springl said.

The Slovak government had submitted a bill last week that would slap hundreds of millions of euros per year in taxes on energy made from nuclear sources - a major part of Slovenske's portfolio.

Springl said the agreement would allow swift completion of two new units at Slovenske's Mochovce nuclear power plant, a project that had long been delayed and whose costs have grown to around 6 billion euros.

Slovenske is 34% state-owned, with the rest held equally by Enel and EPH, a vehicle controlled by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

