Slovakia back in international markets with biggest-ever syndicated bond sale

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

February 27, 2024 — 11:26 am EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Slovakia on Tuesday closed a new euro issue of a 10-year benchmark bond worth 3 billion euros, its biggest-ever syndicated sale in international markets, the country's debt agency ARDAL said.

The bond offer, run by J.P. Morgan, Erste Group, Raiffeisen's Tatra Banka and UniCredit, was priced at 100 basis points over mid-swaps, tighter than initial guidance. Order books reached 6.8 billion euros, ARDAL said.

