Slovak watchdog says Sputnik V batch differs from those reviewed

Contributor
Jan Lopatka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MANAURE QUINTERO

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - Slovak drug agency SUKL said on Thursday the Russian vaccine Sputnik V batch delivered to Slovakia differs from those reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and medical journal The Lancet.

The watchdog reiterated that it could not determine the benefits and risks of the vaccine, of which Slovakia imported 200,000 doses last month but has not started using, due to insufficient data provided by the producer.

