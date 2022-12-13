Slovak parliament postpones vote on government's fate to Thursday

December 13, 2022 — 05:56 am EST

Written by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Slovakia's parliament agreed on Tuesday to delay a vote on a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Eduard Heger's minority government until Thursday, giving more time for negotiations and debate over options including a possible early election.

