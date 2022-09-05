Slovak government loses majority as ministers quit - media

Contributor
Jan Lopatka Reuters
Published

Slovakia's centre-right cabinet will serve as a minority administration due to resignations of ministers from a junior coalition party, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Monday, Slovak media reported.

The resignations follow lengthy disputes among the ruling parties, and may threaten the government or eventually lead to an early election, although there is no easy path to snap polls under the Slovak constitution.

