Slovak government approves use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine -news agency

The Slovak government will allow inoculations with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by June 7, Slovak news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.

Slovakia imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V in March, but has not started vaccinations due to political rows about using the vaccine, which has not been registered by the European Union's EMA drug regulator.

