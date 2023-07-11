News & Insights

Slovak cereals harvest expected to rise 12% this year -statistics office

July 11 (Reuters) - Slovakia's harvest of dense-seed cereals is projected to rise by 12% year on year to more than 3 million metric tons this year, helped by higher yields per hectare, estimates published by the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

"Hectare yields will significantly exceed last year's lower values affected by drought, but also five-year averages," the statistics office said, adding that average yield per hectare is expected to reach 5.47 tons.

