Sloan, Sagansky-backed blank-check firm files for $750 mln U.S. IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm led by former Hollywood executives Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering of up to $750 million in the United States.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

