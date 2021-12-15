Sloan, Sagansky-backed blank-check firm files for $750 mln U.S. IPO

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm led by former Hollywood executives Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering of up to $750 million in the United States.

